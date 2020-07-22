x
Crafting with Katie: last minute table decoration

Easily dress up any table with a quick craft!

Wine Glass Candle Holder

Supplies:

Instructions:

  • Pour some Mod Podge and fine glitter into a mixing container.(There is no set amount, remember the more glitter you add the chunkier it will be, and the less glitter you add, the more layers you will need)
  • Stir
  • Paint bottom of wine glass with one layer of mixture
  • Let dry
  • Continue adding layers until you reach your desired coverage
  • Add candle onto stem
  • Add flower or other filler objects under the glass

Tips: 

  • Make sure every layer is dry before adding another one
  • You can mix glitter colors!
  • For an ombre look, start your first layer halfway up the glass, then layer less and less each time you travel down the glass
  • You can add as many layers as you want! If you want solid glitter, it will take more layers. 
  • Dry your layers fast by putting the glass in front of a fan
  • Remember, Mod Podge goes on white but dries clear
Credit: Katie Sakala

