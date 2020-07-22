Crafting with Katie: last minute table decoration

Wine Glass Candle Holder
Supplies:
- Wine glass, any size
- Mod Podge
- Paint brush (bristle or foam)
- Fine glitter any color
- Tea lights or electric candles
- Mixing container (like a cup or bowl)
- Flower (optional)
Instructions:
- Pour some Mod Podge and fine glitter into a mixing container.(There is no set amount, remember the more glitter you add the chunkier it will be, and the less glitter you add, the more layers you will need)
- Stir
- Paint bottom of wine glass with one layer of mixture
- Let dry
- Continue adding layers until you reach your desired coverage
- Add candle onto stem
- Add flower or other filler objects under the glass
Tips:
- Make sure every layer is dry before adding another one
- You can mix glitter colors!
- For an ombre look, start your first layer halfway up the glass, then layer less and less each time you travel down the glass
- You can add as many layers as you want! If you want solid glitter, it will take more layers.
- Dry your layers fast by putting the glass in front of a fan
- Remember, Mod Podge goes on white but dries clear
