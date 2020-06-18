Creative Father's Day gift ideas

Craft expert Adeina Anderson shows us how to make a couple of gifts dad is sure to love.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to get moving when it comes to creating the perfect gift for dad this Father's Day. Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shares some creative ideas.

Create A Grilling Board

This project is perfect for that dad that loves to grill and keep organized. You can pick up everything you need at your local lumber store, and craft store. I used a frame that I already had, but you can create a frame, or pick up an unfinished one at the store.

Items Needed:

Board slats (you can get these at Lowe’s)

Unfinished picture frame 16″ x 24″ (or you can build one)

Deco Art Vintage paint

Screws

Drill or screw driver

Screw in hooks

Sponge Brushes

Vintage bottle opener

Directions:

Be sure to purchase a picture frame the same length of your wood. Or purchase slats to work with a picture frame you already have. I purchased wood slats that were already cut. They measured 24″ long, 1/2″ thick, and 3″ wide. Paint your wood slats with one of the Vintage colors, I used blue. Paint your picture frame with Vintage brown. Using the screws, attach the slats to the backside of the picture frame. Screw the antique bottle opener to the top of the grilling board. Measure and screw the hooks into the bottom of the grilling board to hold the tools. You can place a frame hook on the back of the grilling board, or drill a hole in the top of the back to hang it on the wall.

Make A DIY Golf Game

Make this fun craft with items from around your home. I have a million boxes around my house, well maybe only a thousand, haha. All this quarantine ordering helps out with crafting. You can create this project with pretty much any size box, but the longer the better.

Items Needed:

Big box, at least 24″ long by 12″ tall, but the bigger the better

Deco Art acrylic paint, I used red, yellow, blue, and green, but use whatever colors you have or want to use

Sponge brush

Paint marker

Scissors

Golf club, or a stick

Plastic golf balls

Directions:

Cut 3 – 5 square holes in the bottom of the box, about an inch apart. Paint in different colors around the holes. Draw 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 above the holes. Have fun putting the balls and keeping score.

Father’s Day Coasters

I haven’t made a craft this fun in a long time. The kids are really going to get into this one, be prepared for a big mess though. This is definitely a Father’s Day gift ideas dad will love.

Items Needed:

Wood coasters

Deco Art acrylic paints, at least 5 colors

Plastic throwaway cups

Bottle top

Paper plates

Directions

Place the wood coaster on top of the bottle cap that is on top of the paper plate. Pour each color of paint into the plastic cup, about a quarter cup each. Swirl the plastic cup a bit. Starting in the middle, pour the paint in the plastic cup onto the coaster. Swirl the paint around on the coaster until it is all covered. I like to rub the excess paint off the side of the coaster, but you don’t have to. Let it dry overnight, at least 24 hours.

For more ideas from Adeina, visit her website at https://creativelifestyles.tv/

