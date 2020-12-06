Muskegon hair salon ready to get back to business

The Crue Barbershop offering up Fathers Day Gift Baskets and ready to reopen

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Emily Prow owner of The Crue in Downtown Muskegon is ready to start cutting hair again.

The salon is also offering up Fathers Day Gift Baskets. Things will be a little different, however when they open their doors on Monday, June 15.

They posted this message on their Facebook page:

"We've been here making a few improvements and scheduling appointments in the meantime. Our schedules are filling up fast so be sure to book ASAP!

With all that being said we want to give you all a heads up on what to expect at your appointment, we've been given some guidelines to follow.

#1) Masks will be required for the majority of the haircut, though we are allowed to remove them for a portion of the cut for beard related services!

#2) Please come alone by all means possible, we are very limited on the amount of people allowed in the establishment. Try to leave the moral support behind for now. We will be asking people to wait outside if the waiting area is too occupied. Please stay 6 ft apart in our establishment.

#3) We are doing everything possible to keep everything as disinfected as possible, we have even added 15 mins to each cut to properly disinfect.

#4) Due to PPE/sanitation there will be a small sanitation fee to every service.

#5) Some services are unavailable until further notice, please ask upon booking.

As time goes some things are subject to change. We plan to follow all the laws/ rules put in place for our industry.

We hope that you can all understand this will be a learning curve for everyone. Be patient with us."