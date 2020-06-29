Declutter Like A Boss!

Simple Steps To Get You Started

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you're looking to organize your life, look no further.

Sarah Mueller is a Wharton grad turned decluttering expert. She's the founder of the Decluttering Club Facebook community where over 100,000 members are transforming their lives through decluttering and organizing without being overwhelmed or burning out.

If you're overwhelmed by your clutter, it will be hard to get started on tackling the problem. Here are some tips and tricks from Mueller that will help you declutter your space:

It's better to work in small areas: for instance, tackle 1 drawer instead of trying to work on the entire kitchen. Set a timer! Even 10 minutes can be effective. Timers are especially helpful for people who are easily side-tracked. You'd be surprised what you find once you start asking yourself what things you can let go of. Once you declutter and organize an area, build good habits to keep on top of your spaces. If you're not sure where to start, we suggest doing your coffee mug collection.

The Declutter Club is running a 10-day challenge called Organize Like a Boss starting Monday, June 29.

People can learn how to declutter and organize 5 hot spots in 10 days for just $10. Join the challenge at www.organizelikaboss.com.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.