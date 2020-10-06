Dish It Girl: Sauteed broccoli and cavatelli pasta

Prepare your pasta, boil and drain, reserving one cup of pasta water.

﻿In a saucepan with high sides, heat the olive oil over moderate heat until hot. Add the garlic and cook it, stirring, until pale golden, almost 2 minutes. Add the broccoli, salt, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

Add the chicken broth and pasta water. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Zest a little bit of lemon over the top. Taste broth for desired seasonings. Do not add too much more salt because you will be adding cheese.

Add in the pasta a little bit at a time tossing gently to combine.