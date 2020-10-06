Dish It Girl: Sauteed broccoli and cavatelli pasta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to dinner, sometimes we get stuck making the same things over and over.
Dina Delease-Gonsar from the Dish It Girl food blog has some inspiration for us. She shared an easy, quick, and delicious pasta option for your family.
Sauteed broccoli and cavatelli pasta
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 lb cavatelli pasta cooked according to package directions. Make sure to reserve a cup of the pasta water!!!
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- kosher salt
- 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth
- lemon zest
- 3 tbsp Parmesan cheese
Directions
Prepare your pasta, boil and drain, reserving one cup of pasta water.
In a saucepan with high sides, heat the olive oil over moderate heat until hot. Add the garlic and cook it, stirring, until pale golden, almost 2 minutes. Add the broccoli, salt, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.
Add the chicken broth and pasta water. Simmer for 5 minutes.
Zest a little bit of lemon over the top. Taste broth for desired seasonings. Do not add too much more salt because you will be adding cheese.
Add in the pasta a little bit at a time tossing gently to combine.
Turn off the heat and sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top. Mix to combine. Divide into individual serving bowls and enjoy. Let people top with more red pepper or Parmesan if so desired!
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.