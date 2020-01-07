DIY 4th Of July Party Ideas

Adeina Anderson, from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shares a variety of patriotic ideas to help you celebrate the 4th of July.

Bomb Pops popsicles were all the when I was a kid, I actually think they still are. They even have a National Bomb Pop Day, on June 25th. This easy to create “Bomb Pop” garland is a great way to recycle old toilet paper, or paper towel rolls. And it looks really cute hanging on the wall at a 4th of July party.

Items Needed

10 – 15 Toilet paper or paper towel rolls

Deco Art paint – red, white, and blue

Twine

Popsicle sticks

Sponge brush

Hot glue gun

Directions

My toilet paper rolls were white, so I only had to paint the red and blue stripe. Paint a red stripe on the top of the roll and a blue stripe on the bottom of the roll, about an inch and a half thick. Let dry completely, you may need a second coat. Hot glue or use glue dots to stick the popsicle stick to the inside of the TP roll. Hot glue the “bomb pops” to the twine. Hang on the wall or a table.

Wood Firecrackers & Wooden Book Decoration

Do you have some old wood hanging around? I always do, but if you don’t you can pick these wood sticks and boards up at your local Lowe’s for a couple of dollars. This is perfect for a center piece, or just some extra decorations around your 4th of July party.

Items Needed

Wood sticks, I didn’t measure these, you can make them any size

Deco Art paint – red, white, and blue

Deco Art paint marker – white

Twine

Small wooden stars

Sponge brushes

Directions

This is the fun part, paint the wood blocks however you would like, it may take 2 coats. Paint the wood stars with white. Hot glue the twine around the wood blocks. Place the stars onto the blocks however you would like using hot glue. Cut some twine about an inch long and hot glue it to the top of the block as a wick.

Wood Books

This is such a fun and easy project. You can write whatever you want on the books, maybe make a couple different sets for decorations.

Items Needed

Wood boards 12″x10″, or you can make them as big as you want

Deco Art paint – red, white, and blue

Deco Art paint marker – white and red

Twine

Sponge brushes

Directions

Paint half of your board with the blue paint, both sides. Let the paint dry, you may need 2 coats Paint half of 2 of the boards with the red paint, both sides. On the half of the 3rd board paint it with the white paint. Draw and paint stars on the blue side of all 3 boards. Write the phrases with the white and red paint markers. Stack the boards, but don’t glue them together. Wrap twine around the middle of the boards, and tie a bow.

Red, White, and Blue Mesh Wreath

This home decoration project has intimidated me for years, but I finally decided to tackle it. Wow, was it easy, so very easy. I’ve seen these mesh wreaths for sale at many craft stores and online sites, and I was able to make this one for a quarter of the price.

Items Needed

Red, white, and blue mesh ribbon

Wire wreath

Pipe cleaners

Hot glue gun

Directions

Cut the mesh ribbon to 12 inches long. I laid all three colors on top of each other and then cut, it saves time. Cut the pipe cleaners in half. You will need a lot of them, but start with about 20. Start tying the pipe cleaners to the wire wreath, a little at a time, hot glue into place. After you have about 10 pipe cleaners glued, start adding the mesh ribbon. Fold one strip of the ribbon in half, both ends meeting in the middle. Scrunch it and tie it to the wreath with the glued in place pipe cleaner. Alternate colors around the wreath. Tie a pipe cleaner to the back of the wreath, hang and enjoy what you just created.

Flag Brownies

DIY 4th Of July Party Ideas are so fun and yummy to create. These brownies would be a perfect treat to keep the kiddos busy. I used store bought brownie and frosting, but you could certainly go all out and create a yummy homemade browning and frosting to use.

Items Needed

Your favorite brownie mix

Your favorite white frosting

Wilton cake frosting bag

Red, white, and blue sprinkles

American flag toothpicks

Small cupcake papers – I used white, but red or blue would be great too.

Directions

Make your brownie mix as directed. Place brownie mix into small cupcake pan with papers. Bake as directed, I baked them for almost 20 minutes. Let the brownies cool completely. Poor the sprinkles onto a plate. Fill the Wilton frosting bag with frosting. You can use a decorating tip if you want to, but I just cut the tip of the bag off. Frost the top of the brownie with about a tablespoon of frosting. Dip the frosted brownie into the sprinkles. Place a flag in each frosted brownie.

Blood x Sweat x Tears Festive Cocktail

This is not only a festive cocktail, but a really yummy one. There is a trick to this one though, so be patient, and practice. You can find more information about this amazing Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka on their website.

Items Needed

2 oz Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka

1 1/2 oz Grenadine

1 oz Blue Caracoa liquor

Ice

Maraschino cherries for garnish

Tablespoon

Directions

Place the ice in a rock glass. Poor the vodka onto the ice. On the backside of the tablespoon, poor the grenadine, very slowly. Using the same backside of the spoon, poor the blue caracoa. Garnish with a cherry and enjoy. You can also add an oz of lemon for an extra tart taste.

