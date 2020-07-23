DIY Backyard Drive-In

Movies Under The Stars At Your Own Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leslie Hart-Davidson from HDD Studios, offers up some advice for Movies in your own backyard.

1. Plan the Seating

Check out your yard or patio for a space that's conducive to both screen viewing and social distancing if you're having guests. If your yard is large enough, use actual cars for the event. Otherwise, lawn chairs or patio seating pieces work great. A big blanket spread out for little kids can be fun as well.

Be sure to add as much comfort as possible--grab pillows, blankets and other comfy pieces from inside to make the experience awesome.

Large cardboard boxes decorated to look like cars can be a creative way to wrangle young kids.

2. Place the Tech

Read the manufacturer's recommendations for the proper distance of your projector. Here's a link to a useful projector for this type of application: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078KF8CSX/ref=cm_sw_r_oth_apip_WEja5MKEVgJk5

Use a laptop or phone to connect. A sound bar is a great addition so all the drive-in guests can hear all the action.

A "screen" can be interpreted in many ways: giant inflatables can be chaCHING, but are rentable for events. A white bed sheet tied to trees, soccer posts, a clothesline, or wood stakes works great. In a pinch, project onto the siding of the house or garage.

3. Procure the Snacks

Sing with me! "Let's all go to the lobby ....to get ourselves a treat!"