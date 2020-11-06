Downtown Holland Open For Business

Retailers looking to the future

In light of Governor Whitmer’s recent Executive Order, shops and restaurants in Downtown Holland look forward to welcoming customers in their doors beginning this week and next. Retailers will open for customers (without requiring an appointment) beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, while most restaurants will open for dine-in service beginning Monday, June 8. A handful of restaurants have delayed their opening until later next week or the following week to put the final preparations in place to operate safely.

“Our business owners have been working extremely hard these past few weeks to ensure that the proper protocol is in place so customers can shop and dine safely within their businesses,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “They have been eagerly awaiting the Governor’s announcement allowing them to open their doors and they are so excited to begin welcoming customers once again. They also want to express their sincere appreciation to everyone who supported them while their doors were closed.”

Businesses will be implementing a number of safety protocols to protect their employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19. Among these are front door signage outlining safety precautions and occupancy restrictions, installing hand sanitizing stations, requiring employees and customers to wear masks, increasing the sanitizing of all surfaces and ensuring that customers practice safe social distancing of six feet at all times.

Per the Executive Order, retailers will be able to operate with 25% of their total occupancy, while restaurants will be limited to 50% occupancy. To help businesses navigate these new occupancy restrictions, Downtown Holland will be allowing retailers and restaurants to expand their business operations onto the sidewalk and into the parking spaces for the time being. Retailers will be allowed to display merchandise outside, while restaurants will be allowed to expand their current sidewalk café operations into the parking spaces in front of their business.