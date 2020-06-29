Come in we're open! Duffield Lane opens new store

Duffield Lane moves to Breton Village

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a festive new outfit for the Fourth of July you may want to stop in and check out Duffiield Lane's new location in Breton Village.

They moved from their location in East Grand Rapid's Gaslight Village and are excited to reopen to customers.

Duffield Lane will be following social distancing guidelines and require all customers to wear a face mask while shopping.

There are some new additions to their Breton Village location. Kids now have their own designated section with outfits within reach to pick out and try on.

