Cook like a chef at home

E-Cookbook serves up recipes from local chefs to help displaced restaurant workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of change in our life, including heading to our favorite restaurant for a great meal. Restaurants are reopening but still at limited capacity, so if you're craving your favorite dish why not try making it at home?

Local award winning food photographer Jeff Hage of Green Frog Photo teamed up with local chefs and the food industry worker to put together a cookbook as a fundraiser to help laid off restaurant workers financially.

The collection of 28 recipes are dishes, drinks, and deserts that the chefs make for their families at home. Each dish has a photo to help envision the final product.

“I work with food industry people everyday. They are more than clients, they’re friends. I needed to do something to help them.” says Jeff Hage, food photography partner at Green Frog Photo “When the quarantine first started we created some videos with chefs to let the public know what was going on with restaurants. But after that we had very little work. I figured I could reach out to my chef buddies for recipes and shoot at home.”

The proceeds from the sales will be distributed through the American Culinary Federation and directly through the restaurants. There's a PDF download available at ChefsAtHome.care for $16.00 or you can order a hard copy of the cookbook.

You'll find many of your favorite local chef's recipes including:

· Jameson Ewigleben, Perrin Brewing

· Chris Perkey, Osteria Rossa

· Jeremy Paquin, Grove/Essence Restaurant Group

· Kelsey Winter-Troutwine, One Twenty Three Tavern

· Laurel Schippert, Food Stylist

· David Ringler, Cedar Springs Brewing Company

· Diane Devereaux, The Canning Diva

· One Bourbon

· Fred Bueltmann, This Craft Nation

· Kim Smith, The Catering Company

· Monica Mitidieri, Monica’s Gourmet Cookies

· Rajeev Patgaonkar, CEC, AAC, HGT

· Shawn Kohlhaas, Culinary Cultivations

· The Holiday Bar

· Tommy FitzGerald

· Maricruz Salinas, La Huasteca

· Jenna Arcidiacono, Amore Trattoria Italiana

· Billy Wood

· Bernard Lucas, Leo’s

· Jeff Hage, Green Frog Photo

It's important to remember that restaurants and bars are an integral part of our society. They’re more than just a place to be fed. They are places to meet friends, do business, and explore new cultures. You can help support them through the purchase of this cookbook.

