COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - It's a chance to throw back a Michigan craft beer, eat some delicious food, hear some incredible music and help a good cause at the same time.

A benefit concert will go to raise money for the Can'd Aid TUNES program, which provides new instruments to low-income schools in need across the country. It also offers hands-on music workshops.

Guests will get to enjoy the music of Atlanta-based folk artist San Burchfield and West Michigan's own Mark Lavengood, an Americana folk and bluegrass performer from Grand Rapids.

The details:

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Perrin Brewing Company's Barrel Room

5910 Comstock Park Dr NW

Comstock Park

Tickets: $55, which includes a complimentary drink

