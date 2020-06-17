Give dad the gift of tech this Father's Day

High Tech Gift Ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Father's Day is fast approaching, so if you need gifts ideas -- you're in the right place!

Ron Roy, tech expert and store manager of the Grand Rapids Wireless Zone, joined My West Michigan to discuss the best tech gifts for Father's Day this year when many of us can't be with Dad but are looking for ways to stay connected.

Here is what Roy suggested in a variety of price points:

Spigen Essential Fast Wireless Charger: $34.99

JBL Flip 5: $99.99

Galaxy Buds +: $149.99

Apple Airpods Pro: $249.99

Hum by Verizon: $29.99 and $10/month

Galaxy S20 5G for Verizon: $999.99

More information can be found HERE.

