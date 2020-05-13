Fire Danger While Working From Home

How to stay safe, while sheltering in place.

MUSKEGON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With so many people staying at home and cooking for meals, and even working from home it's important to be safe and reduce the risk of house fires every change you can.

David Glotzbach, the Fire Chief for Muskegon Charter Township spoke with My West Michigan about fire safety and offered up a few tips that could save your life.

Close Before You Doze: Shut your bedroom door, it can add valuable time in the event of a fire Be aware while cooking: Water will not put out a grease fire Check your smoke detector

Click here for more Fire Safety Tips.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.