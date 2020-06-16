x
Floors Don't Have To Be Boring

Dial up your flooring game
Credit: HDD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Interior designer Leslie Hart-Davidson from  HDD Studios  offers popular new flooring and backsplash trends for your home!

• Vinyl Composition Tile from Karastan:  durable, scratch resistant, easy to install planks are gorgeous, *especially* when installed in a funky pattern

• Click-lock tile from COREtec Stone:  ceramic tile alternative is as durable as stone, scratch resistant and warmer than stone

• Mid Century Fab:  tonal glazed ceramic tiles for kitchens and bathrooms in 6”x6” sizes, with intermixing colors are super fun

• Backsplash Geometry:  Hex tiles, triangles and wonky patterns in both stone and glass create fun and interest in any space and configuration