Floors Don't Have To Be Boring

Dial up your flooring game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Interior designer Leslie Hart-Davidson from HDD Studios offers popular new flooring and backsplash trends for your home!

• Vinyl Composition Tile from Karastan: durable, scratch resistant, easy to install planks are gorgeous, *especially* when installed in a funky pattern

• Click-lock tile from COREtec Stone: ceramic tile alternative is as durable as stone, scratch resistant and warmer than stone

• Mid Century Fab: tonal glazed ceramic tiles for kitchens and bathrooms in 6”x6” sizes, with intermixing colors are super fun