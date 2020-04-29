GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — MacKite in Grand Haven has been around for more than three decades. The offer a variety of fun activies for the entire family, They offered up some tips on getting outside and flying a kite.

Sense of wonder – we seem to find fewer things in life these days that elicit a sense of wonder. Kite flying is certainly one of those experiences. It really can make your heart soar to watch a kite fly. (it does mine even after all these years.)

Single line vs Dual Line – a single line kite is a perfect beginner kite. You can let out all the line and watch it go. Dual line kites require being active. We liken it to riding a bike. If you stop pedaling, your bike tips over. If you stop flying then the kite crashes.

Family experience – get outside! Pack a picnic. Take turns flying the kite. Everyone will be ready for bed at bedtime after all that fresh air.

Durability – todays kites are not the dime store or gas station variety. Made of ripstop nylon, they are meant to be stored at the end of your session and put away for many more sessions over the years.

Weather – choose a day that is windy, but not gusty. Preferred wind range is 6-12 mph. You can fly in up to 18, but at that point its uncomfortable to be out too long.

Location/safety – always choose an open are that has no power lines nearby. An open field without trees is best. Kites like a “clean” wind to fly their best.

How to buy – online at MACkite.com. We are offering curbside pickup and local delivery, or we ship.

Questions? Call the store at (616) 846-7501 or email local@mackite.com. We’ve been doing this for 39 years next month, so we know kites!