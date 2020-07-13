Author Shares Inspiration Behind Upcoming Book About President Ford

"Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In anticipation of this summer’s release of the first children’s book about the life of President Gerald R. Ford, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation will release an exclusive three-part virtual storytelling experience through the eyes of award-winning children’s book author, Lindsey McDivitt, on June 29.

“Truth and Honor: A Sneak Peek with Author Lindsey McDivitt,” is a mini online series available through the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum’s DeVos Learning Center. It offers audience members a glimpse into McDivitt’s inspiration behind her new book, “Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story,” which will be released on President Ford’s 107th birthday, July 14.

The upcoming book takes a look at President Ford’s life journey from his childhood and collegiate years, to his years serving the military, Congress and then on to become the nation’s 38th president. In the three-part online video series, McDivitt, who spent most of her life near the Mississippi River or the Great Lakes, details how she researched real-life experiences and major milestones from Ford’s life for the book’s inspiration.

“Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story” is intended for children ages 6-10. It will be released as a hard-cover book and as an e-book by Sleeping Bear Press, an independent children’s book publisher based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Amazon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.