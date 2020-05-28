A touchdown for mental health

Former Lions Quarterback Eric Hipple dedicated to removing stigma around mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many know Eric Hipple as the Detroit Lions Quarterback who has a record setting Monday Night game against the Chicago Bears. And while that is an impressive statistic, it's not nearly as impressive as the work Hipple has been doing off the field.

Since his 15-year-old son Jeff’s suicide, Hipple has devoted his life to building awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Hipple also co-authored a study examining depression among retired football players, which appeared in the April 2007 issue of Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

Eric Hipple now spends his time spreading his message of resilience through speaking engagements and workshops on suicide. His book Real Men Do Cry which chronicles his life of football, tragedy, and return to triumph.

