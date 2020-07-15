Frankenmuth Open For Business

Iconic Zehnder's Ready For Guests

Z Chef’s Café & Marketplace, located on the lower level of Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth in Frankenmuth, Mich., is now open daily for takeout and curbside pickup. The current hours for Zehnder’s are: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Guests can order by calling (989) 652-0575, or online at Zehnders.com. During hours of operation visitors can also stop in and pick up all of their favorites including a family chicken four-pack, soup, salads, sandwiches and more. Guests are requested to use the Bakery entrance located on the north side of Zehnder’s.

“Our very successful Mother’s Day take-out business confirmed the pent up demand for a variety of meal options in the marketplace,” said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. “Until we are able to greet guests in our dining rooms, we will serve diners seven days a week with complete meals-to-go, or with individual portions featuring all the elements of our world famous Family Style Chicken Dinner.”

Zehnder’s Bakery and Foodstore is open daily Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Guests can pick up their favorite fresh baked goods and other food items. Special orders are also being taken by calling (989) 652-0467.