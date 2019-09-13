MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you're looking for a way to stretch out the flavors of summer, it's easier than you think. 13 On Your Side's Kirk Montgomery took a trip to the Muskegon Farmers Market to learn about canning fresh fruit. He was joined by dietitian Grace DeRocha from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Homemade Blueberry Jam

Ingredients

• 4 cups blueberries

• 3 cups sugar

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

2. With a potato masher or other utensil, crush 1 cup of berries in a medium non-reactive saucepan.

3. Add remaining 3 cups of berries and ½ cup of water to pan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook and stir occasionally with a wooden spoon to break up blueberries. Do so for about 6 minutes or until berries are soft.

4. Meanwhile, spread sugar out on a rimmed baking sheet and heat in oven for about 5 minutes, until warm.

5. Slowly stir sugar into berries in pan. Bring mixture to a simmer, stirring constantly.

6. Reduce heat to medium-low, cook at a slow boil until thickened for about 45 minutes to an hour. Refrigerate jam in airtight containers up to 2 weeks, or store in sealed, sterilized jars up to 6 months.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other recipes featured on My West Michigan:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.