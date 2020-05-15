Friends of Grand Rapids Parks holds virtual park clean up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been out enjoying our Grand Rapids parks while social distancing then you may have noticed they could use a little cleaning up.

Back by popular demand, the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are holding another virtual park clean up this Saturday, May 16.

It's easy to participate, just take a garbage bag along with you doing your walk and pick up any trash you see.

Friends Of Grand Rapids Parks appreciates all your hard work so they're asking you to take pictures along the way and share them to social media using the hashtag #CleanUpGR.

