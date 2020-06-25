Have an Up North Adventure

Gaylord offers everything from biking, to river rafting and golf

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The summer weather is here and even better, many recreational businesses are starting to re-open. If you're thinking about heading north to enjoy the outdoors why not check out what Gaylord, MI.

There is truly something for everyone from bikes to Kkyaks, fishing, rafting and golf.

And of course all that outdoor activity can make you hungry and thirsty so you'll need to check out some of the great restaurant patios and craft beer pubs.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.