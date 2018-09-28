It's time to get Wiggy With it! The 6th Annual Wine and Wig Event is coming up.

This event brings together several local charities with the goal of finding a cure for breast cancer and breast cancer research.

The event invites you to put on your favorite wig and join in support of the fight to find a cure. It's all happening Saturday, Oct. 13 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Val Lego talks with Rachael Rohde from West Michigan Women's Magazine who hosts the event and this year's speaker Tim Penning.

Get your tickets here!

