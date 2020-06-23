Gina's Homemade Meatballs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
What's on the menu? Meatballs! Gina Ferwerda, author of the cookbook "Meals from the Mitten," shows us how to make her homemade meatballs.
Homemade Meatballs
Makes 18 meatballs
Ingredients
- 1 cup breadcrumbs, or house-seasoned croutons
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound pork sausage
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ⅔ cup grated Parmesan, plus extra for topping
- ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon House Seasoning (salt, pepper, granulated garlic, onion powder and smoked paprika)
Directions
Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
In a small bowl, soak breadcrumbs or croutons in milk.
Crumble ground beef and sausage in a large mixing bowl. Add onion, garlic, eggs, Parmesan, parsley, House Seasoning and milk-soaked croutons. Gently mix together and form into round balls, roughly 2 ounces each.
Place meatballs on foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until thoroughly cooked. Garnish with extra Parmesan.
NOTE: Heavy cream will add a creamy richness to these meatballs, but feel free to use milk for fewer calories.
Recipe courtesy of Gina Ferwerda. Cookbook Author, Meals from the Mitten. Find more at https://www.nomnews.com.
