Gina's Homemade Meatballs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What's on the menu? Meatballs! Gina Ferwerda, author of the cookbook "Meals from the Mitten," shows us how to make her homemade meatballs.

Homemade Meatballs

Makes 18 meatballs

Ingredients

1 cup breadcrumbs, or house-seasoned croutons

1 cup heavy cream

1 pound ground beef

1 pound pork sausage

1 cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs, beaten

⅔ cup grated Parmesan, plus extra for topping

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon House Seasoning (salt, pepper, granulated garlic, onion powder and smoked paprika)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In a small bowl, soak breadcrumbs or croutons in milk.

Crumble ground beef and sausage in a large mixing bowl. Add onion, garlic, eggs, Parmesan, parsley, House Seasoning and milk-soaked croutons. Gently mix together and form into round balls, roughly 2 ounces each.

Place meatballs on foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until thoroughly cooked. Garnish with extra Parmesan.

NOTE: Heavy cream will add a creamy richness to these meatballs, but feel free to use milk for fewer calories.

Recipe courtesy of Gina Ferwerda. Cookbook Author, Meals from the Mitten. Find more at https://www.nomnews.com.

