GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — No matter who is on your holiday shopping list, chocolate can be the answer. You can pick something different for everyone and make their holiday that much more special. Chocolates by Grimaldi offers classes and experiences if you want to give the gift of time. If you want to give something small, you can get a bag of chocolate-covered potato chips. If you would rather, there are truffles, turtles, pretzels, and even almond bark.

They make the perfect gifts for your Secret Santa, tor co-workers, your mail carrier, or garbage collector, your neighbors, your in-laws, or your spouse.

When it comes to chocolate, Chocolates by Grimaldi has you covered.

RELATED: Holiday Treats by Hudsonville: Chocolate Peppermint Stick ice cream cake

RELATED: Great gift ideas 'From Michigan with Love'

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.