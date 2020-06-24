Grand Haven Art Festival Goes Virtual

The annual event is now online.

The 59th annual Grand Haven Art Festival will be virtual this year on June 27th until July 6th.

They will transform their website into a chic, art gallery where you can buy beautiful art work.

The goal of the Virtual Grand Haven Art Festival is to provide the community and visitors with a unique opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, directly from the artist websites, while upholding the community valued tradition of the Grand Haven Art Festival.

More information can be found HERE.

