Pure Michigan ought to contact Ardez for an endorsement. After all, there’s no place on Earth he’d rather be than in the Great Lakes State.

“I live here, and I like it here,” says this Mitten State lover. He’d also be a good arbiter of the divide between Michigan and Michigan State fans since Ardez’s favorite colors are blue and green. He could even show potential tourists the wonders of Michigan’s parks, which Ardez loves to visit on weekends and when spending time with his friends.

Because art is his favorite school subject and most enjoyable after-school activity, Ardez might even offer Pure Michigan suggestions for designing its advertising campaigns. If a Pure Michigan career falls through, Ardez has a fallback; he wants to become an astronaut or police officer when he gets older.

Even though his heart is Pure Michigan, his stomach is pure all-American. His favorite foods include pizza, chicken nuggets, cheeseburgers, french fries, doughnuts, fruit snacks and yogurt. His interests are pretty typical, too, since he enjoys fidget toys, video games and wrestling toys as well as Spider-Man.

Ardez struggles with behaviors at times, but he receives services to help him manage his emotions. He also could use help at times when interacting with peers at home and in school. However, Ardez generally does well in school and reacts best when he gets breaks as needed.

Ardez’s future forever family will need to be patient as well as have a flexible schedule to meet his needs. He would do best with an experienced parent or parents who understand the impact of trauma on a child.

His family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Ardez function at his best at home and in school. His family also should be open to engaging in those services. In addition, Ardez will need a family who can provide structure, stability and proper supervision.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

