Grant Me Hope: Brittney

Meet 16-Year-Old Brittney, this week's Grant Me Hope child.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week's Grant Me Hope kid is Brittney, a bright and bubbly 16-year-old who loves laughing and making others laugh too.

Brittney is a young lady with a pleasant personality who shows empathy for others. “Brittney is very caring and has a strong relationship with her older sister,” says a person close to her. That caring attitude will benefit Brittney when she gets older since she wants to become a nurse.

Brittney’s favorite things to do include singing and listening to music. She also enjoys watching WWE, and Ronda Rousey is her favorite wrestler. Brittney loves going shopping and going out to eat, especially if it’s Chipotle.

Brittney would benefit from some support and TLC to help her function at her best. She does well in school and improves with assistance. “Brittney likes to read and enjoys math,” says a person close to her. Brittney describes herself as an outgoing and caring girl who loves spending time with her sister.

Brittney’s worker is open to all types of forever families as long as Brittney has an experienced and patient parent or parents. Brittney’s new parent or parent should be trauma informed. Additionally, her new family must advocate for the services that will help the Brittney thrive.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

