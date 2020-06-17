Grant Me Hope: Daniel

Get to know 16-Year-Old Daniel and help him find a forever family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Daniel would be a popular military commander because he makes others feel at ease. He’d be a good store greeter because he makes others feel welcome. When he’s asked the most important things he wants others to know about him, Daniel says, “I’m very helpful, active and smart.” Instead of serving in the military or working in retail, Daniel wants to become a construction worker. His dreams include traveling to California and becoming a member of his school’s basketball team. Daniel loves sports, and basketball is his favorite, but he also enjoys football. Given a choice, Daniel would fuel his active way of life with his favorite food, macaroni and cheese and pepperoni pizza. His favorite color is blue and his favorite animal is the snow leopard. Daniel loves celebrating Christmas and his birthday by spending time with friends and family.

It takes Daniel time to get comfortable with new people. Once he does, “Daniel is very kind, thoughtful, fun and sometimes goofy,” says one of the people close to him, who adds that Daniel is kind, curious and funny. Daniel thrives on consistency and positive attention.

Daniel would do best with two experienced parents who have knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child. His new parents must be strong advocates for the services that will help Daniel thrive. Daniel also would do best as the youngest or only child in his new forever family. Finally, his new family must be willing to let Daniel maintain his relationship with his brother.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

