Grant Me Hope: Davion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davion fancies himself a mechanic and says that he already fixes bikes and brakes. “He is very into fixing things,” says a person close to him. “He likes to take them apart and figure how they work.” Davion doesn’t spend all his time in the garage, though, and enjoys riding bikes and horses as well as playing video games about shooting and racing. Davion also enjoys playing card games such as Uno. When it’s dinnertime, Davion is ready for pasta aplenty since his favorite foods include mac ’n cheese and spaghetti served on dishes of red and blue, his favorite colors. After dinner, Davion might enjoy a game of catch since baseball is his favorite sport, although he likes basketball and football as well and follows the Detroit Lions and Tigers. Since he is an athletic and energetic boy, Davion dreams of one day riding bikes with a future forever family. “Davion remains very eager to find an adoptive family,” says one of the people who knows him well and adds he’d likely fit in well. “He’s really personable and bubbly.”