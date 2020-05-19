Grant Me Hope: Dayjah

She's 17-Year-old Dayjah, a creative girl who loves animals and hopes to one day become a nurse.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dayjah is a creative girl who’s described as sweet and loyal. She puts her creativity to work by drawing and doing arts and crafts. Dayjah taps into her imagination by reading, which she loves. She particularly enjoys the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series. This affectionate, nurturing, strong and resilient girl enjoys playing with animals. Dayjah also likes playing board games and looking up words in the dictionary. When she grows up, Dayjah says she wants to become a nurse.

Dayjah continues to work on positive ways to express her feelings. In school, Dayjah gets good grades and likes some of her classes. Her education coordinator reports she is a model student and loves to learn.

Dayjah would do best with a mom and dad, but a single female or two female parents would be considered. Her new parent or parent must be able to provide the proper supervision and attention she needs to thrive. Her new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma trained. Dayjah would do best as the only child in her new home, but there could be other children as long as Dayjah receives the attention she needs. In addition, her family must be strong advocates for the services that Dayjah needs now and into the future. Finally, since Dayjah has a strong relationship with her siblings, her family must be open to letting her maintain contact with them.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

