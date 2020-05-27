Grant Me Hope: Dylan

He's a caring teen who loves cars!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Don’t get Dylan started. On second thought, go ahead and get him started since he’s very shy around strangers. Even though he’s a boy of few words, his foster parent uses plenty to describe Dylan, including silly, fun, very sweet and always happy. Dylan is an energetic and busy boy who loves being outside and playing with cars. “Dylan is imaginative and playful,” says his foster parent. He loves coloring, reading and playing with cars. According to his worker, Dylan “smiles a lot and is always moving around. He enjoys playing with a variety of toys.” His worker adds that Dylan looks out for the welfare of others. “Dylan is a caring boy who can recognize when others are upset and try to comfort them,” she says.

“Dylan appears to be a happy child with lots of energy,” says his worker. Dylan benefits from help staying focused and does best with one-on-one attention. He would do best in school with assistance.

Dylan would do best in a two-parent home due to the amount of attention and supervision he needs; however, a single parent with a strong support network would be considered. Dylan also would do best as the only child in the home. Dylan’s new forever family must be loving and patient as he adapts to them and his new home. His forever family must ensure that Dylan receives the services he needs to thrive at home and in school. Most importantly, his family must help him maintain a relationship with his brother.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

