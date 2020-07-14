Grant Me Hope: Heather

12-year-old Heather loves the color green, swimming, and long car rides.

Even though she doesn’t own a pot ’o gold, Heather still must have a touch ’o Irish in her. After all, her favorite color is green. If Heather had three wishes, one would go for having green carpet and another would go toward having “green everywhere.”

However, instead of Lucky Charms cereal, Heather’s list of favorite foods includes yogurt and chicken nuggets. After she’s filled her stomach, it’s time for Heather to fill her calendar with activities. She enjoys swimming, bowling, shopping, going for long car rides and eating at restaurants. She likes watching moves, and “Trolls” is her favorite. One of Heather’s favorite activities is playing pretend with her stuffed animals. She also enjoys coloring with chalk. Heather looks forward to spending time with her future forever family and playing together.



Heather does best with smooth transitions and structure and routine. She receives services to help her manage her emotions. In school, Heather receives assistance to stay focused especially when learning something new. However, she generally does well and seems to thrive on the structure and routine there. Her worker says Heather has a very contagious smile.

Heather would do best with two female parents or a mom and a dad who can provide the supervision and one-on-one attention that she needs to thrive. Her new parents must be experienced and be fierce advocates for the services that Heather will need now and into adulthood. Her new parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Heather also would do best as the youngest or only child in her new forever family.

You can learn more about Heather at mare.org, and see other children looking for their forever families. If you have questions about the adoption process, you can get some answers by clicking here.

