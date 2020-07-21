Grant Me Hope: Isabella

Get to know this 16-Year-Old who enjoys singing, dancing, and birds!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even though she’s faced some hardships in her young life, Bella, as Isabella prefers, perseveres while spreading cheers. “Bella brightens the room when she enters!” says a former caregiver.

“She will make you smile and laugh. She is always smiling, trying to tell a joke or laughing at something silly.” Bella’s foster mom adds, “She has a pretty smile and good sense of humor.”

Bella admits to enjoying another entertaining activity, but only when nobody’s eyes are on her. “I like to dance when nobody is looking,” she says, adding that she’s most proud of her singing. Bella says that she loves technology and enjoys spending time on her tablet after school and on weekends. She likes watching YouTube videos and playing Minecraft.

On her list of favorite things, Bella includes corn dogs for food, lunch for school activity and parakeets for animal. As a matter of fact, Bella loves birds. “Get her talking about birds, and you can see her passion for them,” says a person who knows Bella well. When she’s asked the most important thing she wants others to know about her, Bella says, “I need space when I want it.” In addition to granting her some independence, Bella hopes her new forever family has birds.

Her foster mom describes Bella as friendly and cheerful. She can struggle at times, but she receives services to help her manage her feelings. Bella would benefit from support and encouragement to do her best in school. Her favorite classes are art and gym.

Bella would do best with a single-female parent or a mom and dad who have a strong support network. Her new parent or parents should be experienced and knowledgeable of the impact of trauma on a child. Her new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Bella thrive now and into adulthood. In addition, Bella would do best as the youngest or only child in her new forever family. Bella also would do best with structure and routine in her new home.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

