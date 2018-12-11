Jamie jumps at the chance to watch and play sports. He enjoys participating in football and basketball, and he follows the pros whenever he gets the chance. “He is an avid Boston Celtics fan and is also known to cheer on the Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Ohio State,” says Jamie’s worker. “Jamie would like to attend Ohio State University some day and would like to play on their football team as well.” Jamie is technologically savvy, and he enjoys playing video games, especially the sports and action kind. Jamie also enjoys playing board games and solving puzzles. Most of all, he likes being outside riding bikes when he’s not playing sports. “When the outdoors is not an option, Jamie likes to keep his hands busy,” his worker says.

Due to the trauma he experienced, Jamie shows some difficult behavior at times, but he receives services to help him process his past and develop coping skills to manage his emotions. His worker calls Jamie “an intelligent young man” who “does best with hands-on activities.” Jamie can struggle with behavior at school yet does well academically.

Jamie would do best with two experienced parents who can provide the one-on-one attention he needs. His new parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development. Jamie also would do best as the youngest child in his new forever family. In addition, his family must be willing advocates for the services that will help Jamie function at his best at home and in school. His new family also must be open to letting Jamie maintain contact with his siblings. Finally, Jamie wants a family who enjoys sports and being active as much as he does.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

