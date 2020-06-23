Grant Me Hope: Jordan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Instead of visiting the majestic peaks in the Smokies, Rockies or Cascades, Jordan has his sights set on traveling to one mountain in North America, Mount Rushmore. His goal has nothing to do with presidents or tourist traps but rather the sight of it all. “I have never seen a mountain in my life,” says this active outdoors enthusiast. Jordan’s dream destination featuring four great minds seems quite appropriate for a young man who shows empathy for others. “Jordan is a smart teenager who is caring and faith-based,” says a person close to him. As a matter of fact, when he’s asked what he takes the most pride in, Jordan says, “my kind heart” and “caring for other people.” A thoughtful young man gets his motivation from many sources, and in Jordan’s case, it’s his youth group and his faith. “He feels strongly about his faith,” says one of Jordan’s close acquaintances. He’s just as serious about staying active by skateboarding, playing basketball and soccer and riding his bike. Jordan also enjoys playing with Nerf guns, listening to Christian music and reading his Bible. When he gets older, Jordan wants to become a police officer, but for now, he’s hoping to become part of a forever family, one who enjoys watching football and basketball and who likes attending church together.
Jordan has experienced some significant losses so he can struggle at times with the uncertainty about his future. Jordan sometimes has trouble processing his emotions, but he’s receiving services to help him manage them. Jordan generally does well in school and says math is his favorite subject.
Jordan has concerns about becoming a member of another family and will need an adoptive family who is understanding and patient with his transition. He would do best with a significant male role model, whether that’s a single male parent or a mom and dad. Jordan’s new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. His new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Jordan.
For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.
