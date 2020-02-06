Grant Me Hope: Lazeric

Help 16-Year-Old Lazeric find his forever family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — His worker describes Lazeric best. "Lazeric is a very sweet, polite, well-mannered child," she says. Lazeric isn't only a good sport, but he's good at sports. He likes all of them but especially enjoys soccer, basketball and floor hockey, and he has participated in track. "His favorite basketball team is the Golden State Warriors," adds Lazeric's worker. Lazeric's other favorite things to do include going out to eat, listening to music – both old and new – and watching movies. On his list of favorite things, Lazeric includes Taco Bell for food and dogs for animal.

Lazeric is well-liked by peers and adults. "Lazeric has little to no issues with interacting with other people," says his worker. Lazeric thrives on one-on-one attention, and he does well in school, where he says math is his favorite subject. "Lazeric is especially gifted in math," says his worker.

Lazeric's new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Lazeric's parent or parents must be fierce advocates for the services that will help him thrive. The parent or parents should be patient and understanding as Lazeric transitions into his new family and learns to trust them. His worker adds, "An adoptive family for Lazeric should be willing to allow him to maintain appropriate relationships with his siblings and other important people in his life."

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.