GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ryker leads a life of leisure. For instance, he enjoys sitting down and reading a good book. "He states that his favorite books are sci-fi, horror and romance," says Ryker's worker. When he's not reading, he might be shooting hoops or playing computer games. "He is very interested in technology and has stated that he would like to be in the IT field in the future," says his worker. Ryker also loves to read. "He has a large collection of books which he cherishes," his worker says. "He specifically likes Sci-Fi or Horror novels. Ryker also likes anime and would like to eventually join an anime club." His worker calls Ryker an outspoken and smart boy. Ryker calls himself a funny boy who gets along well with most people. If he could visit anywhere in the world, Ryker would travel to Romania.

Ryker receives services to help him develop coping skills to manage his emotions. Ryker would benefit from assistance with basic skills. He also receives assistance in school to help him function at his best. Ryker says that reading, math and gym are his favorite classes.

Ryker would do best with two experienced and patient parents, but his worker is open to other family dynamics. In addition, Ryker would do best as the only child in the home. His new parent or parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child. Ryker's new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Ryker thrive at home, in school and in the community.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

