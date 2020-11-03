GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Healthy and happy relationships take work -- not just during your free time or when you feel like it but all the time.

Dr. Matthew Clark from the Clark Institute, located at 3940 Peninsular Dr. SE, in Grand Rapids joined My West Michigan Wednesday with powerful advice on how to help your relationship and how to tackle the work is takes to make it thrive.

1. Work on being more patient with your partner.

Be more understanding and compassionate.

2. Don’t go to bed angry.

After you calm down, talk it out and make peace. Anger grows if you don’t deal with in it in a timely manner.

3. Lighten Up!

A merry heart does good like a medicine! Don’t be too serious all of the time. Remember to laugh, play and have fun with the people in your life.

4. Avoid touchy subjects when possible.

Things that stir up strife — like differences in beliefs or politics, how you squeeze the toothpaste or which way the toilet paper goes, should just be avoided. Some things just aren’t worth the strife!

5. Accept your spouse for who they are.

People have different personalities. We have different gifts and talents, but we also have different needs. And we ought to learn what our spouse’s needs are and build them up according to their needs. Many times we try to meet our spouse’s needs according to what we like and we need — but it will not have the same effect because we are all different. Your spouse might need quality time to feel loved, yet you might like receiving gifts. By understanding how each other feels loved and what our different needs are, miscommunication will be avoided and love increased.

6. Learn to forgive and let it go!

Sometimes we have to do this on a daily basis! Don’t hold on to the offenses. Don’t hold things against people. Jesus doesn’t hold things against us when we sin.

Argue from the neck up. That meant that they never let anything get into their heart. They didn’t hold things against each other. They dealt with the offense and moved on.

7. Recognize strife when it starts and stop before it gets out of hand.

8. Be a peacemaker.

Decide that you are going to be a peacemaker in your marriage, in your home, in the office, and everywhere you go. It is a choice that we make. We all can choose to be peacemakers. Be humble and gently; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.

All great relationships take work. Seek peace.

Based on Blog Post by Lisa Oosteen. Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute.

