Grilled T-bone steaks with BBQ rub for Father's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shari Steinbach, MS RDN, Nutrition & Culinary Consultant

Make Father’s Day Sizzle – Grill Dad a Steak!

When it comes to a great gift for Father’s Day, look no further than the meat department at your local supermarket for the perfect beef steak to grill. Whichever steak you choose, you’ll be cooking Dad an enjoyable meal that is delicious and satisfying. In addition, beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron to help support Dad’s strength and healthy lifestyle.

We’ve got a delicious recipe and menu that’s sure to convey how much you appreciate Dad… just start by following these simple Grilling Guidelines to ensure your steak is cooked to perfection:

Prep Pays Off: For safety reasons, keep steaks refrigerated until ready to grill. This cooking chart is based on the meat going directly from chill to grill. Plan on pulling the meat directly from the fridge, season well, and start grilling.

Fire It Up: Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking). If you’re using charcoal, follow the directions for how much you’ll need and how to build the charcoal pile. For gas grills, refer to your owner’s manual and set the grill to medium-high.

Grill, Baby, Grill: Use an ovenproof or instant-read thermometer to monitor doneness, and let it go—don’t flip the steaks too much but take care to avoid charring or burning and be ready to turn down the heat (or move to a cooler spot on the grill) if necessary. Keep in mind the internal temperature will continue to rise for a few minutes after coming off the grill. For medium rare the temperature should be 145°F; medium will be 160°F.

Rest and Relax: Rest the meat before serving—even if you’re hungry. It’s seriously worth the wait, because it prevents all those tasty juices from draining onto your plate. For most grill-friendly cuts, about five minutes is enough.

Finishing Touches: If you're slicing the steak before serving, be sure to go across the grain. (This refers to the way the muscle fibers are running). Look for some local fresh produce to accompany your steak to round out the meal.

Grilled T-Bone Steaks with BBQ Rub – A favorite summer recipe with a special touch from a delicious rub that includes chili powder, garlic and brown sugar.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

BBQ Rub:

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Steak Swap Tip: Porterhouse steaks or strip steaks can be used instead of T-bones in this recipe.

COOKING:

Combine BBQ Rub ingredients; press evenly onto both sides of beef T-Bone Steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones and carve steaks into slices, if desired. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with grilled summer squash, zucchini and red potatoes.

Nutrition information per serving: 470 Calories; 30g Total Fat (12 g Saturated Fat; 2 g Trans Fat; 1.7 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 12.3 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 120 mg Cholesterol; 290 mg Sodium; 10 g Total Carbohydrate; 2 g Dietary Fiber; 36 g Protein; 6 mg Iron; 465 mg Potassium; 14.9 mg Niacin; 1.1 mg Vitamin B6; 2.7 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.9 mg Zinc; 36.5 mcg Selenium; 83.3 mg Choline.

On behalf of Michigan farmers and ranchers here’s hoping you can gather around the grill this summer and celebrate each other and a fabulous meal!

For more Michigan inspired Beef recipes visit MIBeef.org

