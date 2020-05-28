Hackley Library in Muskegon still open for "Virtual" Business

Still lots to enjoy

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Stories in the Sky - Air Zoo’s Virtual Program

2 PM, Monday, June 15

Before the internet, before television, before even radio, people entertained each other with stories. From the Ancient Greeks and Indigenous people, to Americans escaping slavery on the Underground Railroad, people used the stars to navigate and to tell stories. They made pictures out of the shapes in the night sky that we call constellations today. Join virtually to learn about some of these stories, and view the constellations that are the same today as they were from long ago. Then, come up with your own stories for familiar star groupings, make a constellation telescope to view the stars, and communicate secret messages as in Follow the Drinking Gourd!

Follow their Facebook event or page for more details on how to register for attending Online ‘Stories in the Sky’ from the comfort of your own home. Free to the public.

Hackley Teen Crafts Online - Transform your T-shirt!

2 PM, Thursday, June 25

Cleaning out your closet? Downsizing your drawers? Join for a fun Transforming your T-shirt craft with five different ways to make that T-shirt into something fun, functional, and new!

Over the next few months Youth Services will be posting a monthly Teen Craft on the Hackley Facebook page. At 2 PM on June 25th watch for a video and instructions for T-shirt Transformation!

Hackley Youth Read

Join in as Miss Melissa reads the Newbery award winning chapter book The Girl Who Drank the Moon throughout the month of June. Journey to a fantasy world in Girl Who Drank the Moon: an epic story about a young girl raised by a witch, a swamp monster, and a Perfectly Tiny Dragon, who must unlock the powerful magic buried deep inside her.