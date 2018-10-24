Ingredients
- 1 can refried beans or refried black beans
- 2 cups sour cream
- 1 pkg taco seasoning
- 2 avocados, mashed
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 bunch scallions (green onions), chopped
- Tortillas
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix the sour cream and taco seasoning. In another small bowl, mix the mashed avocados, minced garlic, and mayonnaise.
- In a small Pyrex dish or pie plate, layer the beans, sour cream mixture, avocado mixture, and salsa. Sprinkle the scallions on top.
- Chill at least an hour, or until ready to serve. (The dip can be made a day ahead and kept, covered, in the refrigerator.)
- To make the tombstones and tree, cut the shapes you want out of 2 large tortillas. Place the cut-out shapes on a parchment paper lined cookie tray and bake at 350 degrees until the tortillas are nice and brown. You can add text to the tombstones with a black food safe marker. Put the tombstones and tree in the dip just before serving.
Recipe reprinted courtesy of The Chickabug Blog
© 2018 WZZM