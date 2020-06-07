Take A Deeper Dive Into 'Hamilton' At The Hackley Library

Many different options are available.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Millions watched the hit Broadway show "Hamilton" over the weekend thanks to the streaming service Disney Plus. The Hackley Library in Muskegon has several titles available regarding Alexander Hamilton's life and family.

"Eliza Hamilton - The Extraordinary Life and Times of the Wife of Alexander Hamilton" by Tilar J. Mazzeo. This book provides a peek into this remarkable woman, showcasing her ups and downs in her lifetime.

"The Hamilton Collection", edited by Dan Tucker. This book showcases a unique look into his life through Hamilton's own words, including personal, business, and government correspondence, love letters to his wife Elizabeth, and excerpts from some of his published writings.

"War of Two" by John Sedgwick. This book explores the conflict between Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, who was the United State's third vice president. These two ambitious men were both politically prominent, and would later partake in a duel, leading to the unfortunate death of Alexander Hamilton.

"Hamilton - An American Musical" soundtrack. This CD showcases the many tunes from the original hit-Broadway cast recording.

"Eliza" by Margaret McNamara. This fantastic children's book shows the story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, the young woman who became the wife of Alexander Hamilton.

People can also borrow for free through digital resources, including through Hoopla and Libby/OverDrive.

With Hoopla, you do not need to wait or place holds on items, you can borrow items right away for free with your library card!

HPL's Summer Reading program runs from June 15 - August 15, and items you borrow from HPL or through digital resources can be used to count as reading time, with some titles evening counting toward your activities, in order to complete Summer Reading!

This year, HPL's Summer Reading program is done through a program called Beanstack, where patrons can easily register online, and track their reading and activities right from home!

Patrons can read and do a series of activities to earn activity badges. It is free to participate and you do not need a library card! For more information on the summer reading, visit HERE, HPL's Facebook page, or stop into HPL during open hours.

HPL's current hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 2 PM.

