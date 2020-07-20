Happy National Moon Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich —
Foot Print Cupcakes
Items Needed
- Cake mix
- Whit frosting
- Food coloring – all four colors
- American flag toothpicks
- Spoon
- Fork
Directions
- Bake the cupcakes following the directions on the box.
- Let the cupcakes cool completely.
- Mix all four colors of the food coloring box, red, blue, yellow, and green.
- Add more blue to make it gray, you will just be eyeballing this.
- Spread the frosting on the cupcakes with a knife, leaving a flat space on the top of the cupcake.
- Put the cupcakes in the refrigerator so the frosting can harden.
- Use a spoon to flatten the top of the cupcake.
- Take the fork and press in on the flat spot to make the foot print.
- Add the flag toothpick.
TP Space Ships
Items Needed
- Toilet paper rolls, emptied.
- Deco Art paint, red, white, silver and blue.
- Small paintbrush.
- White scrapbook paper.
- Glue dots.
- Scotch tape.
- Clothespins
- Decou page
- Silver glitter
Directions
- Paint all sides of the the clothespins silver, let dry and set aside.
- Create fun American spaceship things on the outside of the toilet paper roll with the red, white, and blue paint.
- If the toilet paper rolls aren’t white, you can paint them white to start with.
- Set them aside to dry.
- To add glitter to the clothespin, paint a coat of decou page on one side and before it dries, pour the silver glitter on it.
- To create the cone top, fold a piece of white scrapbook paper into a cone and glue it together.
- Cut the excess until it fits the top of the toilet paper roll.
- Tape the cone to the toilet paper roll.
- Add the clothespins to the bottom.
Moon Cocktails
Items Needed
- 2 Oz Vodka
- 1/2 Cup of Coconut milk or cream
- Round Ice Cube (this is your moon)
- Black berries for the moon rocks
Directions
- Put the round ice cube in the bottom of a rock glass or short Champaign glass.
- Add the Vodka and the coconut milk.
- Place the black berries around the ice cube.
- Enjoy!!!
For more ideas from Adeina, visit https://creativelifestyles.tv/
