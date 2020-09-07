There's nothing like a good S-T-R-E-T-C-H

The Healix Center in Grand Rapids takes stretching to deeper levels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's nothing like a good stretch. Whether it's to release tension, relax, or get more flexibility. Now you can take your stretching to deeper levels in Grand Rapids at the Healix Center.

The Healix Center focuses on Fascial Stretch Therapy (FST) which is a form of table-based assisted stretching that focuses on the fascia and joints to achieve optimal strength, flexibility and pain relief.

Benefits of FST:

Pain Reduction

Improved Circulation

Rehabilitation

Anti-aging

Preventative Injury

Sports Performance

Weight Loss

The Healix Center is currently open and accepting new clients.

