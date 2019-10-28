GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eyebrows are all the rage right now and a wonderful way to frame your pretty peepers!

Some of the techniques are slightly more permanent like microblading which involves tattooing the eyebrow.

But if you're looking for a way to test the waters you might want to try henna brow tinting. It's a painless, all natural way to have that beautiful brow every day. And the best part? It's semi-permanent so if you discover you're not a fan of the heavier brow it will fade over six to eight weeks and you'll be right back to normal.

Grand Rapid Natural Health

Grand Rapids Natural Health is one of the places in town offering henna brow tinting.

