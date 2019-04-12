GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a fun way to keep your kids entertained and get a laugh at the same time then you might want to try making this holiday joke teller from Brendid.com.

Brendid.com

Some tips for the joke teller -- be sure to print the file on sturdy paper. Brendid.com suggests using matte photo paper so the colors really pop!

The joke teller contains these eight silly jokes:

What did one snowman say to the other snowman? Do you smell carrots? Where do snowmen keep their money? A snow bank. What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Ice Krispies What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark? Frostbite! Why was the snowman upset? He had a meltdown. What do you call a snowman party? A snowball. What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps! How do snowmen get around town? On a b- icicle !

Click here to get the Snowman Joke Teller!

