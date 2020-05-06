Take a big swing | The new beer from Big Lake Brewing

Holland's Big Lake Brewing releases Swing Juice perfect for your summer golf outing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you like golf and beer then you're going to want to try out the new Swing Juice that just hit the shelves at Big Lake Brewing.

Swing Juice is is described as a golfers’ beer perfect for spending a day on the course. It's a juicy IPA, brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops.

This new addition joins Big Lake's Michigan-focused lineup of summer activities beer, including Camper, Lake King and BLB95.

You can get Swing Juice anywhere in the state at both golf courses and on draft in bars, restaurants, and in retail stores. It will be available through the end of Michigan golfing season.

If you'd like to pick it up right from Big Lake Brewing you can do that curbside on 7th Street in downtown Holland. And don't forget to order some takeout while you're there. The brewery offers a lunch and dinner menu with pizzas, sandwiches, salads all made from scratch.

RELATED VIDEOS:

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.