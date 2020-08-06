Fun and Educational Activies for the Kids

Grace Derocha is a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator and certified health coach at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. She shared some tips with My West Michigan,
While distance learning can help students continue their studies, there are more creative ways for parents to be involved. Here’s how they can tie homebased activities into common school subjects:
- Art:
- Drawing, painting and coloring are applicable for multiple subjects.
- Have kids illustrate scenes from a story they’re reading or explain a science experiment using a diagram.
- Gym:
- Kids should be active for at least 60 minutes every day.
- Try breaking a sweat using fitness videos, apps or even a dance party.
- Language Arts:
- Have children write letters to family or friends.
- This will encourage self-expression and help with handwriting.
- Read over letters together, taking notes on structure, spelling and grammar.
- Life Skills:
- Teach children the benefits of cooking and washing clothes.
- Sorting laundry can help little ones learn colors and practice organization.
- Math:
- Make a batch of cookies and have children figure out the fractions in the recipe.
- Use the smallest measuring cup and have them find the number of servings necessary for each part.
- Teach basic addition and subtraction by using spare change and dollar bills.
- Reading:
- Research age appropriate titles that can be challenging, educational and entertaining.
- Search the online catalog at the local library for audio and digital versions.
- Science:
- When cooking, discuss the different stages of matter and types of chemical reactions that occur.
- Make “oobleck” – a slimy part-liquid, part-solid substance with cornstarch and water.
- Go on nature walks to identify specific birds, trees and plants.
- Practice earth science by having kids help in the garden.
- Talk about the food chain, water cycle or how seasons change.
- Social Studies:
- Find kid-friendly movies set in various locations and discuss the countries/cultures.
- Try pronouncing words in their official language.
- Recreate a native recipe or art project that’s unique to that place.
