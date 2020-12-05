Style alert!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to freshen up your wardrobe with some hot spring styles.
Professional Stylist Michelle Krick has been scoping them out and she's found three new trends that everyone can wear:
Trend 1: Polka dots, mom jeans (high-waist jeans, light wash), and mules
Trend 2: Puffy sleeves, neon. Both 80’s inspired. And boots with crops
Trend 3: Wide leg flowy pants, fun screen tees, light wash denim
