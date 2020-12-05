Style alert!

Hot fashion trends for spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to freshen up your wardrobe with some hot spring styles.

Professional Stylist Michelle Krick has been scoping them out and she's found three new trends that everyone can wear:

Trend 1: Polka dots, mom jeans (high-waist jeans, light wash), and mules

Trend 2: Puffy sleeves, neon. Both 80’s inspired. And boots with crops

Trend 3: Wide leg flowy pants, fun screen tees, light wash denim

For more fashion advice from Professional Stylist Michelle Krick follow her on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.