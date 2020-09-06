How to create tie-dye clothes at home!

Sasha Zidar shows us how to create our own tie-dye t-shirt and sweatshirt at home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tie-Dye has made a huge comeback and everyone is wearing or making their own tie-dye clothes! Sasha Zidar shows us easy steps to follow to create our own tie-dye designs at home.

What you'll need:

White t-shirt or hoodie.

Bag of rubber bands.

Tie-dye colors or a tie-dye kit.

An empty water bottle and thumb tack to use to poke holes on top of the lid of the water bottle.

After you have purchased all of your products, it's time to set up your tie-dye station. Sasha grabbed an old bed sheet and laid it on the grass outside, it can be messy to make, so be sure to do it in an area that is okay will dye getting everywhere.

Step 1: Tie the rubber bands all over your t-shirt and hoodie. Make sure to get every spot you'd like to have a tie-dye design.

Step 2: Spray water all over your t-shirt or hoodie until it is damp.

Step 3: Poke holes on the lid of your empty water bottle and then dump your tie-dye colors into the water bottle and seal the lid.

Step 4: Use the water bottle with your tie-dye colors to spray until your white clothes.

Step 5: Air dry tie-dye clothes for a few hours or use a blow dry to help dry clothes faster.

Step 6: Undo all rubber bands and you will have your very own tie-dye clothes!

